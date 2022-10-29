All sea trips in Central Visayas have resumed as of Saturday night as soon as storm signals were lifted in the region. Photo courtesy of the Cebu Port Authority

All sea trips in Central Visayas have resumed as of Saturday night as soon as the storm signals were lifted in the region.

This was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas, Ensign Jordz Emata.

He said that since tropical storm Paeng was heading north, sea conditions in the region have improved.

“Fair seas and calm seas ahead,” said Emata.

The trips allowed to resume were those bound for Bohol, Southern Leyte, seaboards of Mindanao and all other areas.

Passengers have since flocked the different ports in the region. The Cebu Port Authority shared photos of travelers lining up.

“After almost two days of cancellation of trips due to Typhoon Paeng, all ports in Cebu are now back on normal operations and vessel trips have resumed. Byahe na!,” the CPA said in a statement.

The agency assured that despite the influx of passengers, security is in place.

There were 1,395 passengers, 341 rolling cargoes and 62 vessels that were stranded due to the suspension of trips.

- report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO