Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Ilang lugar sa Central Visayas ramdam na ang epekto ng Paeng

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2022 07:40 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC


Binaha ang maraming lugar sa Central Visayas dahil sa bagyong Paeng. Stranded din ang maraming pasahero dahil sa mga kanseladong biyahe. Nagpa-Patrol, Annie Perez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 28 Oktubre 2022. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Bagyong Paeng   Central Visayas   storm   bagyo   weather   panahon   rehiyon   regional news  