Donation drives launched for Paeng victims

Workers protect themselves from rain while riding atop a garbage truck in Quezon City, on October 29, 2022. Rolex dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Non-governmental organizations launched their respective donation drives to aid victims of tropical storm Paeng, which devastated a large part of the country since Friday.

Caritas Manila sought food packs, wash kits, bedding materials, shelter repair kits.

Interested donors may contact 8562-0020 to 25 with locals 118, 139, 135, or 0917-595-5083.

Angat Buhay also posted a call for donation on social media.

Besides cash, the group welcomed blankets, ready-to-eat food, rice, bottled water, sanitary kits, and face masks and rubbing alcohol.