Non-governmental organizations launched their respective donation drives to aid victims of tropical storm Paeng, which devastated a large part of the country since Friday.
Caritas Manila sought food packs, wash kits, bedding materials, shelter repair kits.
Interested donors may contact 8562-0020 to 25 with locals 118, 139, 135, or 0917-595-5083.
Angat Buhay also posted a call for donation on social media.
Besides cash, the group welcomed blankets, ready-to-eat food, rice, bottled water, sanitary kits, and face masks and rubbing alcohol.
Donation drives launched for Paeng victims
