Paeng weakens into tropical storm, set to exit Luzon

The latest satellite image of downgraded tropical storm Paeng. Japanese Meteorological Agency

Weather disturbance Paeng has been downgraded to a tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA announced in its first bulletin Sunday.

As of 1 a.m., Paeng's center was spotted in the vicinity of Candelaria town, Zambales, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 140 km/h.

Its movement was northwestward with a speed of 25 km/h.

Paeng will exit Luzon "in the coming hour," PAGASA added, and could exit the Philippine area of responsibility Monday.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signals were assigned to the following areas:

SIGNAL NO. 2

Southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Bataan,

Northwestern portion of Batangas (Nasugbu)

Benguet,

Bulacan,

Cavite,

Southern portion of Ilocos Sur (City of Candon, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, Sigay, Suyo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Alilem, Tagudin, Sugpon, Cervantes, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Salcedo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Santiago, Burgos, Santa Maria, San Esteban)

Northeastern and western portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Cabuyao City, City of San Pedro, City of Calamba, Pangil, Santa Maria, Siniloan, City of Bisan, City of Santa Rosa, Famy, Pakil)

La Union

Metro Manila

Nueva Ecija

Western and southern portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Aritao, Santa Fe, Dupax del Sur, Alfonso Castaneda, Bambang, Dupax del Norte, Ambaguio, Bayombong)

Pampanga

Pangasinan

Northern portion of mainland Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta)

Rizal

Tarlac

Zambales

SIGNAL NO. 1

Abra

Western portion of Albay (Polangui, Libon, Tiwi, Malinao, Oas)

Apayao

The rest of Aurora

The rest of Batangas

Burias Island

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Calamian Islands

Caluya Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Isabela

The rest of Ilocos Sur

Kalinga

The rest of Laguna

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Mountain Province

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Quezon, including Pollilo Islands

Quirino

Romblon

According to PAGASA, heavy to intense rains were possible over Zambales, Bataan, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Moderate to heavy rains could occur over the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Pangasinan, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains was possible over Western Visayas, Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, "widespread" flooding and rain-induced landslides were still expected, more so in areas highly susceptible to such hazards.

