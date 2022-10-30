People navigate ankle to knee-deep floodwaters along Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on October 30, 2022. The heavy rains brought by tropical storm Paeng caused massive flooding in different parts of the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Eighty people have been reported dead due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Paeng, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed Sunday.

The NDRRMC said of this death toll, 38 have been confirmed while 42 are still being validated.

Meanwhile, 48 others were injured, of which 2 have been confirmed while 46 are still being validated.

Up to 1,174,666 people—or 339,051 families—across 59 provinces in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao were affected by the storm, the NDRRMC's latest data also showed.

At least 485,194 people were displaced, with a number of them staying in 3,359 evacuation centers nationwide.

Paeng left over 1,537 houses damaged, with 332 of these totally wrecked, the NDRRMC said.

Some 83,628 individuals were preemptively evacuated in 12 regions.

Agricultural damage has been pegged at P69.3 million, with at least 868 farmers and 250 hectares of crops affected.

Seventy two cities and towns have been placed under a state of calamity in two provinces.

The NDRRMC further reported that 45 areas have problems with their communication lines, with the reception only restored in 1 area as of Sunday.

The government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local units, has so far provided P5 million worth of assistance to affected residents.

Most of the aid given so far were food packs, the NDRRMC said.

Meanwhile, 285 flights were canceled as of Sunday due to Paeng.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Paeng had already exited the Luzon landmass, although several areas in central and southern Luzon were still placed under storm signals.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Metro Manila.

