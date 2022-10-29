Bystanders watch the Marikina river’s level rise during the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng on Oct. 29, 2022. State weather bureau PAGASA said that Metro Manila will experience rains throughout the whole day and will continue on Sunday due to severe tropical storm Paeng. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Heavy rains from severe tropical storm Paeng raised the water level in the Marikina River on Saturday, which prompted authorities to hoist second alarm and sent thousands of residents to evacuation centers.

The river's water level was at 16.8 meters as of 8:21 p.m., slightly down from 17.3 meters around an hour before, according to data from the Marikina Public Information Office.

At least 11,115 individuals or 2,253 families have preemptively evacuated due to the threat of flooding from the river, said Marikina Disaster Risk Reduction and Monitoring Office chief Dave David.

“Medyo cautious tayo sa outer band ng bagyo, yung buntot ng bagyo sana naman ay hindi siya makaapekto… Sa protocol namin, base sa second alarm protocol namin, 'pag dumating sa 16 meters up to 18 meters, may preemptive evacuation kami,” he told ABS-CBN News.

(We are cautious of the cyclone's outer band, its tail, we hope that it won't affect us that much. Under our protocol for second alarm, once the water level reaches 16 meters up to 18 meters, we do preemptive evacuation.)

He said residents staying at 31 evacuation centers were from the low-lying areas of Santo Niño, Malanday, and Tumana.

They were given food and medicine. Authorities also ensure that evacuees will not be crowded and would have isolation areas.

“Talagang pinili nila na i-secure nila ang mga pamilya nila sa evacuation centers as part of our protocol,” David said.

(They choose to secure their families at the evacuation centers.)

— Report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News