Photos courtesy of Engue Hewer

Residents of Siaton town, Negros Oriental were alarmed Friday night when the siren went off signaling that the nearby river rose to critical level.

Houses were flooded, forcing those living in low-lying areas to move out and evacuate to the nearest schools.

“Flood again, we just got home last night after the flood yesterday now we are evacuating again,” said resident Althea Paltingca.

Waist-deep floods were experienced in the barangays of San Francisco, San Pedro, and nearby areas.

The Siaton district hospital was also inundated with floods, making it difficult for an emergency response to immediately cater to patients.

As of Friday night, there were 30 families evacuated and counting per the provincial disaster office.

Four areas in Siaton were impassable due to landslides.

The footbridge in Barangay Mantuyop was also damaged. The river beneath the footbridge also overflowed.

In the whole province of Negros Oriental, 374 families were evacuated last night because of the heavy rains and floods due to storm Paeng.

Aside from Siaton, the tropical cyclone also affected Bayawan City and Basay town. —Report by Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO