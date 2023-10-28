Over 124 OFWs want to be repatriated from Lebanon: DMW



Israeli soldiers pray, as they are deployed near the border with Lebanon, in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) on October 15, 2023 released a statement saying that following a recent shooting incident in northern Israel, the army decided to close the area of up to four kilometers from the northern border with Lebanon. Tensions remain high on the Lebanon-Israel border following an escalation in fighting between the two countries as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flared up. Ayal Margolin, EPA-EFE



MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said 124 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) want to return to the Philippines from Lebanon as tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group has led to violence.

Exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah has affected mostly the souther part of Lebanon and some Filipinos have already been evacuated from there, said DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac.

Cacdac said they are already arranging their flights back to the Philippines.

"Mayroong mga nag-signify na gusto nilang umuwi. Mayroon nang nailikas mula doon sa mga affected areas," he said over Teleradyo Serbisyo.

(Some have signified that they want to go home. Some have already been evacuated from affected areas.)

DMW PREPARED TO HELP FILIPINOS IN REGION

In case the conflict in the region spreads, the acting DMW chief said they are prepared to help Filipinos.

The DMW has already sent an augmentation team to reinforce its labor attache in Israel and its migrant office there, he noted, as well as in nearby areas.

"May mga crisis plans, contingency plans in place. Matagal nang in place ang contingency plans. Yun namang preparations natin ay handa na rin," he said.

(Our crisis and contingency plans are in place.)

"Pati sa evacuation at repatration routes. Hindi ko lang dedetalyihin pero mayroon na rin tayong preparasyon doon."

(Evacuation and repatriation routes are also read. I will not give details, but we are prepared.)

The Department of Foreign Affairs has raised Alert Level 3 in Lebanon. Alert Level 3 means voluntary repatriation.

Israel's military last week warned that Hezbollah's escalating attacks on Israel risk "dragging Lebanon into a war," after fresh cross-border fire exchanges raised fears of a wider conflict.