DFA raises Alert Level 3 in Lebanon over Israel-Hezbollah clashes

An Israeli soldier holds her weapon ahead of a patrol, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, on October 20, 2023. Israel has ordered the evacuation of the residents of Kiryat Shemona amid escalations on the Lebanon-Israel border between the two countries as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flared up. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

DFA OKs voluntary repatriation for OFWs in Lebanon

Overseas Filipino workers based in Lebanon may seek voluntary repatriation to avoid getting trapped in gunbattles between Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Usec. Eduardo de Vega on Saturday said Alert Level 3 has been raised in the Middle Eastern country due to worsening fighting related to the Israeli conflict.

The Philippine Embassy in Beirut earlier ordered the evacuation of 67 Filipinos in southern Lebanon due to Hezbollah activities.

Hezbollah forces are firing rockets directed at Israel, which prompted retaliation from the latter.

In Gaza, Filipinos are still waiting to cross the corridor to Egypt and from there safely return to the Philippines.

De Vega said that out of 135 Filipinos recorded in Hamas-run Gaza, only 78 have said they plan to leave and go to the Philippines.

There were some "issues" however, between Egypt and Israel regarding foreigners' entry to Rafah crossing, Gaza's border corridor with Egypt, according to De Vega.

Egypt has kept the Rafah border crossing closed due to Israel targeting the crossing point as part of its Gaza bombardment following the October 7 Hamas terror attacks. -- With reports from Zen Hernandez and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News