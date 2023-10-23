DMW to assist Filipinos in Lebanon who want to return to PH

Israeli soldiers pray, as they are deployed near the border with Lebanon, in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) on October 15, 2023 released a statement saying that following a recent shooting incident in northern Israel, the army decided to close the area of up to four kilometers from the northern border with Lebanon. Tensions remain high on the Lebanon-Israel border following an escalation in fighting between the two countries as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flared up. Ayal Margolin, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday said it would assist Filipinos in Lebanon who want to return to the Philippines amid continued fighting between Hamas-linked Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said a task force has been set up as ordered by the agency's officer in charge, Hans Leo Cacdac.

"Katulong natin dito ang embahada, ang ating migrant workers' office. Ang labor attaché po natin ay nagbibigay po ng ulat, update, pag dating po sa repatriation," he said.

(We are working with the embassy, our migrant workers' office. Our labor attaché is also giving updates on repatriation.)

The government is ready to render assistance and repatriate Filipinos in Lebanon who wish to come home to the Philippines, he said.

Olalia added that evacuation routes were already identified and that Filipinos in Lebanon were briefed about the repatriation process.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday raised Alert Level 3 in Lebanon which has called for voluntary repatriation of Filipinos there due to heightened gun battles related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel's military on Sunday warned that Hezbollah's escalating attacks on Israel risk "dragging Lebanon into a war," after fresh cross-border fire exchanges raised fears of a wider conflict.

So far this weekend, the cross-border attacks have killed six Hezbollah fighters and a member of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in Lebanon.

Three Israeli troops were also wounded, one seriously, in Hezbollah anti-tank fire. Two Thai farm workers were hurt.

—with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse