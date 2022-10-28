This PAGASA photo shows the location of tropical storm Paeng.

Paeng to make landfall in Albay-Sorsogon area, Quezon

MANILA (UPDATED) — Tropical storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) slightly intensified Friday night as it roared closer to Metro Manila and other Luzon areas, PAGASA said.

Paeng may make its initial landfall in the vicinity of Albay or Sorsogon late Friday night or early Saturday, before crossing the Bicol region. It could hit land for a second time in the east coast of Quezon province on Saturday, the state weather bureau said in its 8 p.m. bulletin.

"Itong area ng Metro Manila, Calabarzon, parts of Mimaropa, Bicol Region, ito 'yung mga babantayan natin sa pagdaan ng bagyong si Paeng," said PAGASA weather specialist Raymond Ordinario.

(We are monitoring Metro Manila, Calabarzon, parts of Mimaropa, Bicol Region as Paeng passes.)



At 7 p.m., Paeng was 100 kilometers east northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, packing 85 kilometers per hour winds near the center and up to 105 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

Within 12 hours, Paeng could further intensify into a severe tropical storm with 89 to 117 kph maximum sustained winds, the weather bureau said.



PAGASA said the highest wind signal that would likely be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 3.

PAGASA photo

In its 8 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA raised Signal no. 2 in the following areas, where 62 to 88 kph winds are expected in at least 24 hours.

Luzon

Metro Manila

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

Bulacan

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Islands

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Marinduque

Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Southern Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (City of Gapan, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Laur, Zaragoza, Llanera, Aliaga, Palayan City, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Quezon, San Antonio, General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Pe, Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Cabiao, Talavera)

Central and southern Tarlac (La Paz, City of Tarlac, San Jose, Gerona, Mayantoc, Pura, Bamban, Capas, Santa Ignacia, Victoria, Concepcion)

Pampanga

Bataan

Central and southern Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe)

Northern and central Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas)

Northern and central Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands

Romblon

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Northern Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Jaro, Kananga, Villaba, Tunga, Tabontabon, Tolosa)

Signal no. 1 was raised in the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds are expected in 36 hours.

Luzon

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Central and southern Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, City of Santiago, Cordon, Echague, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Palanan, Aurora, Burgos, San Manuel, Gamu, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig)

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Southern Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Cervantes, Alilem, Suyo, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia)

La Union

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Rest of Zambales

Pangasinan

Rest of Tarlac

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Occidental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Visayas

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimaras

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

Siquijor

Rest of Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Northern Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Cagwait, San Miguel, Tago, Marihatag)

Agusan del Norte

Northeastern Agusan del Sur (Sibagat)

Camiguin

Eastern Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan)

From Friday night through early Saturday morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will hit Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Quezon, Mimaropa, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, the rest of Calabarzon, and the rest of Mindanao.

By Saturday early morning through Sunday morning, PAGASA said heavy to torrential rains are likely over Aurora, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Calabarzon, Mindoro provinces, Romblon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and the rest of Central Luzon and Bicol Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may lash Zamboanga Peninsula and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Paeng has spawned floods and landslides in parts of the Philippines before it reached Luzon. At least 31 people died as heavy rain lashed Mindanao, a disaster official said earlier Friday.

Paeng could also unleash storm surges as high as 2 meters in some coastal areas in Luzon and Visayas, the state weather bureau also warned.







The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) meanwhile listed the following areas in the storm's path.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

