

MANILA— Some key officers of the controversial firm under investigation over allegedly anomalous pandemic supply deals with government did not file their income tax returns (ITR) last year and the years prior, information provided by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) showed Thursday.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee continued its marathon hearings on the allegedly anomalous deals between Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. and the government, this time focusing on tax liabilities of some people involved.

A presentation by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon showed that most of the Pharmally officers' income tax returns were not filed, unreadable, or even incomplete.

For example, Pharmally Secretary and Treasurer Mohit Dargani only paid P22,062 in 2019 and P97,241 in 2020.

There was "no information" available regarding his taxable income and taxes paid in 2018, according to BIR.

His taxable income was also "unreadable," the bureau indicated. This could mean that the source could have submitted poor copy or the document was hard to read.

His sister, Pharmally president Twinkle Dargani, paid P29,187 in taxes in 2018, and only P1,000 in 2020.

Twinkle's information in 2019 was not available, the senator said, while her taxable income in 2018 and 2020 were also unreadable.

Pharmally Chairperson Huang Tzu Yen, meanwhile, had "no records available for the taxable year 2019 up to present."

BIR Region No. 7 in South Quezon City also issued a certification that Huang "has no record available" for the said period in their database.

"The aforementioned taxpayer has been registered... on Sept. 24, 2019," the document read.

Pharmally also claimed a credit of P96.8 million even if its tax due was -P589.163.

But Drilon said Pharmally "did not pay any tax."

"Mayroon pa pong reimbursement, refund claim, if this is correct. May refund claim pa po na P589 ng pamahalaan sa Pharmally, sang-ayon sa Pharmally," Drilon said.

(They even have a refund claim, if this is correct. Pharmally has a refund claim of P589 against government, according to them.)

When Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Gordon clarified to the lawmaker if the figure supposed to be reimbursed was in the thousands, the latter said "it is not clear."

"The ITRs of the Darganis are incomplete and have several unreadable portions, but the taxable incomes and taxes paid appear to be very low, especially considering that they were able to buy luxury cars during relevant periods," Drilon noted.

Per Land Transportation Office (LTO) records, Twinkle had a 2021 Lamborghini Urus registered under her name in December 2020, about 9 months since their first transaction with the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service. That vehicle is worth P25 million.

Five months later, her brother Mohit got a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S registered under his name. The car costs P8.5 million.

All of Pharmally Director Linconn Ong's ITRs, meanwhile, were unreadable.

Ong, senators said, also registered a 2021 Porsche Carrera 4S - worth P13.5 million - in February 2021, while his 2021 Lexus RCF - worth P5.9 million - was registered after 5 months.

MICHAEL YANG, LAO

Meanwhile, Davao-based businessman Michael Yang did not file his ITR from the year 2014 up to 2017, according to the bureau.

This was "based on the verification made by the District's Collection Section," the presentation read.

"The ITRs for 2014 to 2017 could not be found in the records (Document Processing Division)."

But Yang paid P7,600 worth of taxes in 2018 from his taxable income P208,000.

His records for 2018 and 2019, however, are "unreadable."

The Senate panel also showed two certifications issued by the BIR office in Davao City and West Davao that Yang did not file his ITR from 2014 to 2017.

In September, Huang admitted that they borrowed money from Yang for their deal with PS-DBM.

The Chinese businessman was a former economic advisor of President Rodrigo Duterte, which senators said could be linked to why government favored the firm.

Former Budget Undersecretary Christopher Lao paid no taxes in 2017 for supposedly having no taxable income.

While he filed his ITR in 2018 and 2019 through the eBIR platform, these "could not be viewed" by the BIR.

Last year, Lao did not file his ITR. BIR Davao City certified this.

Lao allegedly supervised the procurement of the supposedly overpriced face masks and face shields through Pharmally for the Department of Health (DOH).

PANDEMIC SUPPLIERS

Tigerphil Marketing Corporation, Pharmally's alleged medical supplier, meanwhile, paid P2,234 in taxes in 2017 from their taxable income P7,447.

2018 - paid P91,774 from taxable income P305,913

2019 - paid P70,552 from taxable income P232,170

2020 - paid P38,923 from taxable income P129,742

2020 - paid P1,138,680 from taxable income P3,263,671

Despite this, however, Drilon said the firm's taxable income from 2017 to 2019 might be "under-declared."

He pointed out that their taxable income in 2020 rose, considering that they amended it.

Greentrends Trading International Inc., supposed supplier of Tigerphil, failed to file an ITR from 2015 to 2021, Senate records showed.

A BIR certification also showed that Greentrends did not submit an ITR on the said years.

Xuzhou Construction (also known as XCMG), yet another China-based company which bagged the second biggest pandemic deal with the government pegged at P1.9 billion, had "no income tax records available for the taxable periods 2017 up to present."

Drilon said it is up for the officials to dispute the records of the BIR.

Gordon also said the tax returns showed that the situation is "extremely bothersome" given the allegations that they bagged billions worth of pandemic deals that their taxes do not show.

"They got so much money and they are even demanding na may sukli pa ang gobyerno na babayaran pa sila... may utang pa ang gobyerno sa kanila," he said.

(It seemed that the government owes them money)

The Senate panel investigated Pharmally after records showed that the PS-DBM awarded since last year billions-worth of contracts to the company that only had less than a million pesos in paid-up capital.

President Rodrigo Duterte defended the deals and said they were above board.

Gordon said public funds wasted on anomalous transactions could have been used to cover benefits of health workers who are battling COVID-19 in the frontlines.

- With reports from Jess Fenol and Bruce Rodriguez, ABS-CBN News

