MANILA - Pharmally executive Linconn Ong had divulged "very vital" information about former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang supposedly financing the firm in its deals with government, Senator Panfilo Lacson said Tuesday.

Lacson said he and Senate President Vicente Sotto earlier talked to Ong during which he "indicated that he wanted to say something in an executive session."

"There was already information shared by Ong as well as the other guy from Singapore that Michael Yang indeed loaned money to Pharmally to purchase medicines from TigerPhil and even other medical suppliers," Lacson told ANC's Headstart.

"Even without the corroborative statement from Lincon Ong, I think we have sufficient (evidence) to conclude or even suspect that Michael Yang had something to do with the procurement of medical supplies by PS-DBM (Department of Budget and Management's procurement service)."

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee last week arrested Ong for allegedly evasive answers and failing to submit several financial documents it subpoenaed.

He was set to be transferred to Pasay City Jail but requested to speak before the committee in an executive session, which his lawyer denied.

The Senate can hold Ong under its custody until it adjourns sine die or until the committee report has been approved, Lacson said.

"If he continues to be evasive, if he continues not to cooperate, then I would guess he will stay until new Year’s Eve in the Senate premises. It’s all up to him," he said.