MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Friday questioned how several Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp officials were able to buy new luxury vehicles months after bagging billions-worth of contracts from the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service (PS-DBM).

Pharmally executives Linconn Ong, Mohit Dargani and Twinkle Dargani had at least 3 luxury vehicles registered less than a year after the company supplied allegedly overpriced face masks and RT-PCR test kits even if it only had a P599,000 capital, said Gordon, who heads the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

"Mga bata pa ito. Wala pa atang 30 years old ito," he said.

(They are young. They may not even be 30 years old."

"Talagang nagpapasasa talaga ang mga taong ito di umano," he said.

(They really took advantage of this, allegedly.)

Records from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) showed that Twinkle Dargani had a 2021 Lamborghini Urus registered under her name in December 2020, about 9 months since their first transaction with the PS-DBM. That vehicle is worth P13 million.

Five months later, her brother Mohit had a 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S registered under his name. The car amounts to P8.5 million.

This year, Ong had at least 2 Porsche sports cars registered at the LTO.

His 2021 Porsche Carrera 4S - worth P13 million - was registered in February 2021, while his 2019 Porsche Cayenne VR6 - worth up to P8.85 million - was registered 3 months after.

"Paano mo ipapaliwanag 'yan?" Gordon asked.

(How can you explain that?)

The Pharmally officials have yet to answer queries about their recent luxury purchases.

The Senate earlier issued an arrest warrant against Ong, while the Dargani siblings have been in the United States for a few months.

