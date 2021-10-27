Former senator Bongbong Marcos speaks with media after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Oct. 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is in search of a vice presidential candidate who would run with him in the 2022 national elections, his sister Sen. Imee Marcos said Wednesday.

The camp prefers to have someone from Visayas or Mindanao, Sen. Marcos told TeleRadyo's "On the Spot."

"We're tending towards the VisMin candidates," she said.

"Medyo bulag kami doon at hindi naman sikreto siguro na doon na nagka-magikan," she said, referring to alleged election fraud.

(We have a blindspot there and that's where some kind of magic happened.)

Post 2016 polls, Bongbong sought to annul the elections in parts of Mindanao supposedly due to terrorism, intimidation, harassment of voters, and pre-shading of ballots.

Vice President Leni Robredo obtained 497,985 votes in these areas. Marcos claimed that if these votes were to be annulled, Robredo’s lead of 263,473 votes could easily be wiped out.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, already voted to junk Marcos' election protest, due to his “abject failure” to specify and prove allegations of fraud against Robredo.

Imee said there are a lot of people "lining up" and "applying" to be Marcos Jr.'s runningmate.

"Medyo nangangapa pa kami ngayon, naghahanap ng ka-tandem na bagay sa kaniya at yung kasundo niyang katrabaho kasi diba kahit papaano dapat may tiwala ka, tapos bagay kayo at nagkakaintindihan kayong maigi," she said.

(We are looking for a tandem that will suit him and is comfortable working with him because there needs to be trust, chemistry, and a good understanding of each other.)

"Hindi lang naman boto-boto yan. Kailangan kaibigan mo din to a certain degree," she said.

(It's not just about the votes. They have to be friends to a certain degree.)

Sen. Marcos admitted that they were not as prepared as other candidates as her brother only expected to run for vice president under Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's ticket.

Everything changed when Duterte-Carpio told Marcos Jr. in a recent meeting in Cebu that she would not vie for the presidency, the senator said.

"Nagulat kami talaga... Hindi namin akalain na hindi pipila. Medyo sidelined talaga [kami]," she said.

(We were really surprised... We did not think that she will not filed. We are quite sidelined.)

"We're really not ready. Sabi ni Bongbong, ni wala akong [Senate] slate, ni wala akong ka-partido, ni wala akong vice president," she said.

(Bongbong even pointed out that he has no Senate slate, no partymates, no vice president.)

"Bongbong really wanted to be ka-tandem. Gusto lang magbise nun kay Inday Sara," she said.

(Bongbong really wanted to form a tandem with Inday Sara. He just wanted to run as Inday Sara's vice president.)

Meanwhile, Imee said their camp also refuses to be complacent even if they have relatively strong numbers.

"Mayroon kaming biruan na 'yung sumpa ng nauuna sa survey nakakatakot, walang kumpiya-kumpiyansa. Lagi kaming running scared," she said.

(We have a joke that early survey frontrunners are cursed so we cannot be complacent. We are always running scared.)

"'Yun ang sabi ng tatay ko, 'Naku, wag kayong naniniwala diyan sa nauuna,'" she said, referring to the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

(That's what my father said, "Don't believe frontrunners.")

The lawmaker noted that survey frontrunners in previous presidential elections ended up losing the actual polls.

"Nakakatakot yang mga early lead na yan (Those early leads are scary)," she said.

"Hopefully, it holds but we can't count on it and sit on these online surveys."