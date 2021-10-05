MANILA — Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said he has transferred to a political party that endorsed his possible run for president in the 2022 elections.

The son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos said on Facebook he took his oath as member of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas on its third anniversary.

JUST IN: Former Senator Bongbong Marcos takes oath as a member of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas on the political party's 3rd anniversary.

Photo from his Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/Wam7Kx5FIa — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) October 5, 2021

The party endorsed Marcos' presidential candidacy during its national convention in Tupi, South Cotabato last Sept. 20.

The Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, Labor Party of the Philippines, and Kapisanan ng Pamilyang Pilipino have also urged Marcos to run for president.

Marcos has yet to confirm what post he would seek in next year's polls.

"There’s no advantage to hurrying such an important decision… I fully intend to use all available time that is given me to make a decision," he said on Sept. 24.

Bongbong, 64, is a former governor, congressman, and senator. He was previously with the Nacionalista Party.

His father was overthrown in the 1986 "People Power" uprising, following a brutal 1970s martial law era that killed thousands and allowed the plunder of billions of dollars of wealth.

The family denies any wrongdoing but Marcos matriarch Imelda has already been found guilty of several counts of graft.

Martial law opposition leaders and scions have denounced Marcos' possible candidacy.

The Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) dubbed it "a mad attempt" for his family to "restore their power and rule on a country pillaged and violated" during military rule, "further evade their accountability for their crimes, and to promote the historical lies that they have perpetuated."

Opposition coalition 1Sambayan urged Filipinos to block the Marcos family's potential return to Malacañang in 2022.

"Hangga’t hindi umaamin ang mga Marcos na nagkamali sila, kailangan natin silang habulin. Hindi natin pwedeng paupuin ang mga Marcos," said lawyer Tañada, grandson of martial law opposition figure Lorenzo Tañada.

(For as long as the Marcoses do not admit their wrongs, we need to go after them. We cannot let the Marcoses win.)

More details to follow.

— With reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News; Reuters