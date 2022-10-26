MANILA - Graduates of the state-run Polytechnic University of the Philippines were advised Wednesday to prepare against online trolls and bashers as they enter a media industry in crisis.

ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs Head Ging Reyes gave the piece of advice in a speech before broadcasting and communication research majors of the PUP College of Communication.

She told the graduates that media work is not for the faint-hearted if they aim to do good for the country.

"It is a calling that would demand your time, exhaust your energy, make you a target of bashers and troll armies. But it will give you a chance to serve a higher purpose," Reyes, who began her news career in ABS-CBN as a production assistant in 1986, said.

Reyes told the graduates to stay relevant as journalists by continuing to build trust with the public, practice ethical standards and write stories beyond statistics.

"We cannot regain public trust unless we respect our public. And this calls for a deeper understanding of their needs through a more vigorous public engagement," she said.

Reyes warned future journalists that media work is a dangerous profession that needs vigilance from among its ranks, noting the recent death of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

She said that tensions between government and the media are inevitable.

"There is always friction between journalists and the established authority, but we should recognize this as an inevitable but healthy consequence of our democratic way of life," said Reyes, under whose leadership ABS-CBN's broadcasting operations was shut down by government in 2020.

Speaking for the graduates, summa cum laude Carlo Jame Reyes assured that the Class of 2022 is ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.

"Alam kong malawak ang mundo sa labas at maraming oportunidad at pagsubok ang darating sa ating lahat pagkatapos ng araw na ito. Ngunit saan man tayo mapunta ay huwag nating kalimutan na ang pagpikit sa panahong kinakailangan tayong mamulat ay isang malaking kasalanan," he said.

(I am aware that opportunities and challenges will come after this da. But wherever we land, we shouldn't forget that turning a blind eye to issues is a huge sin.)

He stressed that their generation is ready to fight disinformation head-on as they leave their classrooms and enter the real world.

"Ang magkaroon ng malawak na kaalaman sa larangan ng media ay isang pribilehiyo lalong-lalo na sa panahong ngayon kung kailan laganap ang disimpormasyon. Nakita na natin ito noon, at huwag na nating hayaang mangyari uli ito ngayon," Carlo Jame said.

(To acquire vast knowledge in the field media is a privilege, especially in the age of disinformation. We've seen this before and let us not allow this to happen again.)

RELATED VIDEO