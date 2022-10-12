

MANILA — The Office of the Press Secretary on Wednesday said the problem of fake news in the country is "serious," with its officer-in-charge vowing to lay down programs to combat it in the coming days.

"Ito po ay isang seryosong bagay na tututukan ng [Office of the Press Secretary]," OIC Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a press briefing.

"Mayroon kaming mga programa na ili-laydown in the coming days. We'll let you know kasi gusto rin talaga natin na ma-address itong mga problema ng fake news," she added.

The statement from Garafil comes a day after a Pulse Asia survey showed that 9 out of 10 Filipinos believed that "fake news" is a problem in the country.

The poll found that for 58 percent of Filipino adults, "social media influencers, bloggers, and/or vloggers are responsible for spreading fake political news in the country."

Former Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles in September said her agency, the President's official communications arm, will integrate fact-checking as part of their campaign against fake news or misinformation.

Funding, however, remains a challenge for this advocacy, said Cruz-Angeles, who was a pro-administration vlogger before she assumed her post.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's election campaign has been accused of propagating fake news against political rivals, as well as historical revisionism aimed at cleaning up the Marcos family's history and the Martial Law period between 1972 to 1981.

In March, election watchdog "Kontra Daya" called out Marcos for his campaign's alleged use of disinformation networks.

But the former senator denied he made use of so-called troll farms.