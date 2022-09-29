ABS-CBN News chief Ging Reyes on award: 'Leader only as good as team'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

ABS-CBN News chief Regina 'Ging' Reyes said she would not be recognized for her leadership if not for every member of the ABS-CBN News team.

Speaking to Teleradyo after being named the 2022 Southeast Asia Laureate for Women in News Editorial Leadership by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) in Zaragoza, Spain, Reyes said she shares the recognition with each and every member of the news team.

"A leader is only as good as the team members, or the entire team. Kaya hindi ko ito sinosolo. In fact, shine-share ko talaga at gusto kong i-sentro din sa buong mundo, sa harap ng maraming kasama natin sa industriya, na ito ay para sa ating lahat," she said.

"At sabi ko nga, wala namang ako doon, hindi ako tatanggap ng ganitong parangal kung hindi rin dahil sa sipag ninyo at ng buong team natin. Sa mga sakripisyo ng buong newsroom, mga reporter, mga cameraman, ang ating mga writers, production staff, hanggang sa kaliit liitang driver, desk, PAs. Lahat nang ‘yan ay may kontribusyon kung paano magiging matagumpay ang sinumang namumuno sa isang newsroom."

She also said the recognition is meaningful considering the challenges the company is currently facing.

"Makabuluhan ang pagkilalang ito dahil dumating siya sa panahon na naghihirap pa rin tayo. We are trying to survive," Reyes said.

"Kaya itong pagkilalang ito sa atin, napakalaking bagay because I think really that pinakita lang nito na may dahilan pa para ipagpatuloy natin ang ating misyon."

Reyes, likewise, thanked everyone who stayed with ABS-CBN despite not having a franchise.

"Unang-una nagpapasalamat ako sa pananatili nila sa ABS-CBN at sa news team. Hindi natin matatawaran ang sakripisyo nila kasi talaga namang may iba silang pwedeng puntahang trabaho, ‘di ba. Mayroon silang pwedeng lipatang kumpanya," she said.

"Malaki ang utang na loob na tinatanaw ko sa mga kasamahan natin na nananatili sa atin, mapa-bagyo man, lindol, pagputok ng bulkan, COVID at ano ano pang kalamidad," Reyes added.

The Women in News Editorial Leadership Award recognizes “the exemplary contribution of a leader to her newsroom, and under her leadership, her media organization’s contribution to society." One "exceptional" editorial leader each from Africa, the Arab Region, and Southeast Asia is named Laureate, annually.

The 74-year-old WAN-IFRA is an organization whose members represent news organizations across 120 countries and whose mission is to uphold the rights of journalists worldwide.

Along with Reyes, Zimbabwe Independent’s first woman editor Faith Zaba and Diana Moukalled, co-founder of independent media platform Daraj.com, were also named Laureates for 2022.

In 2020, Reyes was the news head when ABS-CBN was once again ordered by the government to shut down its free-to-air broadcast operations after the company’s legislative franchise expired. During congressional hearings to renew the franchise, Reyes defended the importance of press freedom and the role of journalists in a free society. Lawmakers, however, ultimately revoked the application to renew the license.

