MANILA — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolted Ilocos Norte on Wednesday afternoon and was felt in nearby areas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The location of the tectonic quake was 14 kilometers southeast of Nueva Era town in the province, at a depth of one kilometer.

The tremor struck at 5:12 p.m., according to Phivolcs' initial bulletin.

It was felt at Intensity 4 in Batac City, and Intensity 3 in Paoay, Phivolcs said.

The seismology agency also recorded these Instrumental Intensities in certain areas:

• Intensity 3 - Laoag City, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte;

• Intensity 2 - Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

• Intensity 1 - Bangued, Abra

Phivolcs said no damage and aftershocks are expected.

The Ilocos Norte quake occurred almost a day after nearby Abra province was hit by a powerful 6.4-magnitude temblor.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity.

