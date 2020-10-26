Over 150,000 displaced, 2 reported dead as Quinta wreaked havoc in PH

Outrigger boats washed up along the shore of Barangay Masaging, Municipality of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken at 8 a.m., after Typhoon Quinta made landfall in the province on Monday morning, October 26, 2020. Photo courtesy of Gheymark Fabellon

MANILA - More than 150,000 people were displaced, two were reported dead, and over a dozen others were reported missing as typhoon Quinta lashed the Philippines beginning Sunday, compiled reports from different officials and agencies showed.

Quinta, with international name Molave, left several areas in the main island of Luzon flooded and left without electricity.

Most of the displaced individuals, numbering over 120,000, were from Albay province, according to Cedric Daep, chief of Albay's Public Safety and Emergency Management Office

The typhoon made two of its five landfalls over Albay, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 180 kph shortly after those.

Daep said about 17,000 families, or 64,000 individuals, were housed in evacuation centers, while others stayed with their relatives and friends.

Albay Gov. Alfrancis Bichara said many of the evacuees returned home as weather condition improved Monday.

In Sorsogon, Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero said around 4,000 families, or 14,000 individuals, were evacuated but were returning home already on Monday.

Camarines Sur province reported 107 families or 436 persons who evacuated, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol.

Meanwhile, in Mimaropa, Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco said 1,882 families or 6,098 persons who lived near the shores of the province were displaced. Quinta's fourth landfall was over Torrijos, Marinduque, at around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

Calabarzon's OCD recorded 2,369 families, or 9,352 persons who were evacuated in the region.

In Quezon, a farmer reportedly drowned when the tricycle he was riding was swept by strong water current in Antonio town Sunday morning, said the town's health officer, Dr. Ma. Wilma Castillo.

Quezon Gov. Danilo Suarez said the fatality may not be counted under Quinta because he drowned before the typhoon hit the province. Quinta made its third landfall over San Andres, Quezon at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The second fatality died in Cagayan Valley region, according to Philippine National Police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management said it has yet to receive official reports about Quinta-related deaths from its regional offices.

But it reported that 12 fishermen from Catanduanes are missing. The Philippine Coast Guard is conducting search and rescue operations for the missing fishermen.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Also in Catanduanes, another fisherman was missing, while six of his fellow fishermen were rescued in Virac when their boat capsized after it was battered by strong waves, police said.

Another went missing in Bauan, Batangas after a yacht, MV Oceanic Explorer, capsized due to bad weather Monday morning. Seven other occupants of the vessel were rescued.

Another vessel, MV RoRo-12, ran aground in Maricaban island in Batangas on Monday. Coast Guard personnel rescued five crewmembers who took shelter in a nearby island.

Quinta's fifth landfall was over Pola, Oriental Mindoro at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Albay's Bichara said they received reports of missing fishermen in the province. These fishermen went fishing as early as Wednesday last week. Authorities are still verifying the said report.

Bichara also said many areas in the province, including rice fields, were flooded. Farmers were supposed to harvest rice crops next month.

Quinta also left several areas in Albay, Marinduque and Batangas with no electricity.

Initial consolidated reports from the NDRRMC said there were 11 incidents of flooding in Laguna, Camarines Sur, Negros Occidental, Samar, and Apayao.

Seven landslide incidents also occurred in Laguna, Aklan, Samar, and Apayao.

"Typhoon Quinta has also affected 33 roads in Cagayan, Laguna, Rizal, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Catanduanes, and Apayao," the NDRRMC said.

It said its regional offices "are closely monitoring the situation in the affected areas."

"Affected residents are again advised to remain vigilant, monitor weather updates, and heed authorities' warnings," the agency said.

Quinta was last estimated 310 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro as of 4 p.m., moving west at 25 kph while packing maximum winds of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph, PAGASA said in its 5:00 pm weather bulletin.

From Monday to Tuesday morning, Quinta will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian, and Cuyo Islands, Calabarzon, Aurora, and Isabela.

The tail-end of a frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.