Quinta, now a typhoon, makes landfall over Albay

MANILA (UPDATE) - Weather disturbance "Quinta" made landfall over Albay after it further intensified into a typhoon Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said Quinta made landfall over San Miguel Island in Tabaco City, Albay at 6:10 p.m.

Quinta intensified into a typhoon at 2 p.m. Sunday. It is expected to further intensify while traversing the West Philippine Sea.

The country's 17th storm this year was last estimated 70 kilometers east northeast of Legaspi City, Albay as of 4 p.m., moving west at 25 km per hour while packing winds of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to hit land over the Camarines Sur-Albay area between 6p.m and 8 p.m. Sunday, and is likely to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, PAGASA added.

On Sunday to Monday morning, the storm will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Bicol region, Calabarzon, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Calamian Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique.

The northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, meantime, will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains due to the tail-end of a frontal system, PAGASA said.

The two weather systems will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3 was hoisted over the following areas, where 121-170 kph winds were expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

* Catanduanes

* the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Goa, Ocampo, Bula, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose, Tigaon, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)

* Albay

* Sorsogon

* Burias and Ticao Islands

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2, on the other hand, was hoisted over the following areas, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

* Camarines Norte

* the rest of Camarines Sur

* Masbate

* the central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Calauag, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Gumaca, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco)

* the southeastern portion of Laguna (Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Rizal, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Alaminos, Magdalena, Pagsanjan)

* Batangas

* Marinduque

* Romblon

* Oriental Mindoro

* Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

* Northern Samar

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 was raised over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

- Metro Manila

- rest of Quezon

- rest of Laguna

- Rizal

- Cavite

- Bulacan

- Pampanga

- Bataan

- southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, Castillejos, Subic, San Antonio, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)

- Calamian Islands

- northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Tagapul-An, Santo Nino, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas)

- northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft)

- northern portion of Capiz (Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pilar, Pontevedra, President Roxas)

- Aklan

- northern portion of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi)

- northeastern portion of Iloilo (Batad, Balasan, Estancia, Carles)

