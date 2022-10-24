Courtesy of George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News; Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Former Sen. Franklin Drilon dismissed Monday calls for the resignation of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla following the arrest of Remulla's eldest son for possession of suspected kush worth around P1.3 million.

While Remulla has "lost a certain degree of credibility," this does not mean he can no longer discharge his function, said Drilon, who previously led the Department of Justice.

"I will not join the call to ask [for] his resignation," Drilon told ANC's "Headstart".

"I have not seen any indication that he has moved the power of his office to favor or to interfere in the investigation of his son."

Should there be any indication of "improper conduct," Drilon said he would be the first to ask for Remulla's resignation.

"He should leave to the prosecutors, who are career persons, the ability to prosecute this case," he said.

Despite public clamor, Remulla said quitting his post would not happen.

“It will not happen. I will not comment anymore on the other issues there, but it will not happen,” he said in a press briefing.

He vowed not to intervene in his son’s case.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has expressed support for Remulla's continued stay in office.

He described as "no basis" the resignation calls for Remulla.

"He has not done... he has done quite the contrary. He has taken the very proper position that he is recusing himself from any involvement in the case of his son," the President has said.