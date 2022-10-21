Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag arrives during an “Oplan Galugad” inside the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City on March 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the suspension of Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag following the death of an alleged "middleman" at the national penitentiary who supposedly facilitated the murder of broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as "Percy Lapid", the justice department said on Friday.

Bantag's preventive suspension is meant to give way to an impartial probe into the death of the alleged middleman, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a press briefing.

The purported intermediary died inside New Bilibid Prison on Tuesday afternoon, Remulla earlier said.

Joel Escorial, who surrendered to authorities and admitted to have gunned down Mabasa, positively identified the inmate as the alleged middleman through a photo, police said.

Escorial was presented to the media on Tuesday morning, during which he claimed that he and 3 others took part in the ambush on orders from an unnamed person in Bilibid, and later split the P550,000 reward among themselves.

Escorial, who named his 3 co-conspirators that are still at large, did not cite the motive nor identify the mastermind behind the killing.

Radio commentator Percy Lapid. Percy Lapid Fire Facebook account

Mabasa was shot dead in a Las Piñas suburb by motorcycle-riding suspects as he drove to his studio. Police said it is highly probable the killing was related to his work.

On Thursday night, police said that aside from the middleman imprisoned at the NBP, another one is at a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility.

Percival Mabasa was the second journalist to be killed since Marcos took office on June 30, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

More details to follow.

— With reports from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

