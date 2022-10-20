Radio commentator Percy Lapid during his radio program Lapid Fire at DWBL 1242 AM Radio last October 2, 2022. Lapid Fire Screengrab



MANILA — An alleged "middleman" who supposedly facilitated the murder of Percival Mabasa, more known as "Percy Lapid", has died at the national penitentiary, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The purported intermediary died inside the National Bilibid Prison on Tuesday afternoon, said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.



An autopsy on the inmate is ongoing, Remulla told reporters.

Joel Escorial, who admitted to have gunned down Mabasa, surrendered to authorities and was presented to the media on Tuesday morning.

Escorial told reporters he and three others took part in the ambush on orders from an unnamed person in Bilibid, and later split the P550,000 reward among themselves.

Escorial, who named his 3 co-conspirators that are still at large, did not cite the motive nor identify the mastermind behind the killing.

Mabasa was shot dead in a Las Piñas suburb on Oct. 3 as he drove to his studio. Police said it is highly probable the killing is related to his work.

He was the second journalist to be killed since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office on June 30, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

Mabasa was an outspoken critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte, as well as of Marcos' policies and aides.

The Philippines is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and most of the killers often go unpunished.

— With reports from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse