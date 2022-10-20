PNP to secure prison 'middleman' in Percy Lapid killing

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippine National Police said it is working to ensure the safety of a "middleman" who allegedly ordered the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

“Nakipag-coordinate na po ang ating (Special Investigation Task Group) sa jail facility para ma-secure yung ating identified na (individual),” said Police Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, officer in charge of the Philippine National Police Office of the Deputy Chief for Administration.

(Our Special Investigation Task Group has coordinated with the jail facility to secure our suspect.)

Sermonia previously told ABS-CBN News that the person who allegedly ordered the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid is in jail in Metro Manila.

But he added that police did not consider the person the mastermind yet, because somebody else could have ordered the killing.

He refused to divulge the detainee’s exact location, saying it will harm police operations.

“Kung alam na po ng ating mga task force, yung SITG yung investigators natin yang exact location, ay hindi rin po natin pwedeng sabihin kasi nga po maje-jeopardize yung ating ongoing operation,” he said.

(If our SITG knows the exact location, they can't divulge it either because it will jeopardize our operations.)

He admitted on ANC's Headstart, however, that the detainee is still undergoing trial and awaiting a decision, which means he is not in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa.

Roy Mabasa, the brother of the slain journalist, said Joel Escorial, the self-confessed gunman in the killing of Percy Lapid, had told him that he was hired for the job by a middleman from "Bilibid."

Sermonia also said that the alleged "middleman" in Lapid's killing is in jail on drug-related charges.

PBGen. Kirby Kraft, head of the SITG handling Lapid's case, said they are still looking into the alleged middleman's connection with anyone else who may have thought of the hit.

"Yun po ang ating inaalam kasi hindi natin masabi kung ilang layer po itong contact na ito o diretso na po ba ito sa mastermind," he said.

(We are still trying to find out how many layers of contact he has, if he is directly connected to the mastermind, or if there are still intermediaries between them.)

Sermonia said they are also securing Joel Escorial, Lapid’s alleged gunman.

“He is now under the protective custody po natin, talaga pong pino-proteksyonan po natin (we are really protecting him). As to whether he will be qualified in the witness protection program, dadaan pa rin po yan sa tamang proseso (that will still go through a process),” Sermonia said.

Mabasa said he finds Escorial’s story believable after they spoke.

--TeleRadyo, 20 October 2022