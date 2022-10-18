Joel Estorial (right), the suspected gunman in the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid, talks to Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. after surrendering to authorities on Oct. 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The suspected gunman in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid is now under police custody, the interior department said on Tuesday.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. presented the suspect, identified as Joel Estorial, in a press conference.

Clad in a bulletproof vest and helmet, Estorial said he voluntarily surrendered to authorities out of fear for his life after he appeared in a surveillance footage that was released to the media.

"Lumabas na po iyong mukha ko sa TV po.... Natakot po ako. Saka nakonsensya [po ako] sa paggawa kay Percy Lapid po," Estorial said.

(My face appeared on TV. I was scared. And I felt guilty for what I did to Percy Lapid.)

He also claimed that orders to kill Lapid allegedly came from inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

During the night of Lapid's murder on Oct. 3, Estorial said he was with 3 other accomplices: a certain "Orlando" aka "Orly" and 2 other men who are siblings.

"Kasi po, ang usapan po namin doon, kung sino ang matapat doon sa kay Percy, siya po ang babaril. Eh nagkataon po, natapat sa akin. Sabi naman po, pag di ko binaril, ako po ang papatayin, kaya binaril ko na po si Percy," he said.

(We agreed that whoever is nearest to Percy will be the one to shoot him. It happened that I was nearest to him. I was told that if I didn't shoot, I would get killed, so I shot Percy.)

Asked by Abalos who told him to shoot Lapid or be killed, Estorial said: "Si Orly po."

(It was Orly.)

Meanwhile, Abalos assured that Estorial was not a fall guy, citing several pieces of evidence such as the firearm used, the surveillance footage, and his clothes.

Abalos also noted that Estorial made a confession, duly assisted by his legal counsel.

"This is a major breakthrough... This is great police work, binacktrack po iyan, tiniyaga iyan ng ating kapulisan," he said.

(Our police backtracked and worked thoroughly on this investigation.)

Abalos also called on the other suspects to surrender to authorities.

"Kayong magkapatid, ako'y nananawagan na rin, sumuko na ang gunman. Mas mabuting sumuko na rin kayo, dahil talagang naramdaman niya mismo na delikado ang buhay niya. At baka iyon din ang mangyari sa inyo," he said.

(I am calling on the siblings to surrender, now that the gunman has surrendered. It would be better if you do likewise, because Joel already felt that his life was in danger. The same thing might happen to you.)

The development came 2 weeks after Lapid, or Percival Mabasa in real life, was shot dead on his way home in Las Piñas City. He was laid to rest on Oct. 9.

