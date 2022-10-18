Two senators called on the Philippine National Police Tuesday not to immediately consider the killing of veteran broadcaster Percy Lapid or Percival Mabasa in real life, as a "closed case”.

The reaction came hours after Lapid’s alleged assassin Joel Estorial surrendered and claimed that he was paid P500,000 to kill Lapid, with the order coming from the New Bilibid Prison.

Despite the supposed confession, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III maintained that Lapid’s case “should not end there.”

For Pimentel, Estorial’s arrest is just the “lead.”

“Initial step lang ito (Estorial’s arrest). Dapat i-pursue natin hanggang mastermind.. This must be formally, thoroughly and competently investigated by our country’s best criminal investors. I-assign na ng PNP yung best nila,” Pimentel said.

The investigation will only end credibly if authorities will be able to unmask the mastermind, he said.

“Hindi pa ito case closed. Actually, tawagin natin to ng label na case open pa nga eh.. subaybayan natin yan. All eyes will be on the action of our investigators and their reports,” the senator said.

Even Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr., is not agreeing to the PNP’s statement that the Lapid killing is already closed case.

The senator has filed Senate Resolution 264 to seek an investigation on information that Lapid’s killing was even planned inside the New Bilibid Prison.

“The acknowledgment made by DOJ Secretary (Jesus Crispin) Remulla that there are nefarious activities that are being proliferated from within the national penitentiary, the Senate must look into the veracity of such claims,” Revilla, in his resolution, pointed out.

He added: “Should the claims made by the gunman Estorial be proven true, it is imperative to institute reforms inside the NBP… it is vital to unearth the truth about the factual circumstances that occurred which led to the slaying of Percy Lapid, as well as to lay bare whether the orders came from an inmate or an official/employee of the NBP.”

The Revilla resolution was addressed to the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs being chaired by Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

