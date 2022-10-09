CCTV footage tracks escape of persons of interest in Percy Lapid slay

The family, friends and supporters of Percy Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, pay their last respects to the slain journalist during the funeral rites at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque on Sunday. Mourners called for justice for Mabasa who was gunned down by 2 unidentified assailants in Las Pinas last October 3, 2022. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Additional CCTV footage obtained by ABS-CBN News revealed that the riding-in-tandem authorities believe gunned down Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid, hurried towards Alabang-Zapote road after the fatal ambush.

The CCTV located in front of Las Piñas City hall tracked the motorcycle speeding through this stretch.

In the footage, the person of interest is noticeably seen wearing a pink jacket.

Another CCTV footage corroborates that the pair continued to travel the road in haste. But in the next clip, the man on board the motorcycle is no longer decked in the pink jacket.

The persons of interest were next seen avoiding the traffic build-up at the portion of Alabang Zapote road near a fast-food restaurant by counter-flowing.

Meanwhile, in the last CCTV footage available that the pair was traced in, they were caught heading towards the direction of Alabang in Muntinlupa City.

Acting Southern Police District Director Police Colonel Kirby Kraft said the rapid movement of the vehicle made it difficult for their Anti-Cybercrime group to enhance te videos.

“Nahihirapan tayo ma-identify yung sakay sa motorsiklo sa sobrang bilis ng motorsiklo na para matakas. Marami nilampasan,” he said.

Nevertheless, the visual materials have tightened the noose around the alleged killers of Mabasa.

“Mga sumunod na araw nakakuha tayo ng CCTV footages na tumatakas ang suspek at malaking tulong sa ginagawang imbestigasyon para matukoy kung saan maari nag tago,” Kraft said.

“Hanggang ngayon, tuloy tuloy ang backtracking natin sa mga CCTV kung saan nagtungo ang ating suspek.”

Kraft also urged motorists who were passing Alabang Zapote Road past 8pm of October 3 to check their dashcam for possible leads.

“Kasama natin Highway Patrol. Baka meron din camera yung dashboard ng kanilang sasakyan, atin po tong hingan ng tulong para ma identify ang suspek,” he said.

Roy Mabasa, brother of the radio commentator, said he is thankful for the police’s fast progress in pursuing the case.

“Mabilis din naman sila gumagalaw. In fairness to authorities, dahil alam ko napaka salimuot nitong kaso,” he noted.

“Umaasa na lang tayo na ang kalutasan nito ay magiging mas mabilis kaysa sa ating inaasahan.“

But the bereaved brother, however, emphasized that catching the gunman is only the beginning.

“Ang problem how to unmask yung nasa likod nito kasi madali kumuha ng mga bayaran na killer,” he noted.

Police have yet to determine the identities of the pair. No motive has been established either.

But Roy argued he is certain the brutal slaying stemmed from his tough-talk critics of personalities in his program.

“Definitely, I have no doubt that this operation against Ka Percy is job-related. Knowing him for last 35 years, napaka consistent nito sa pagbabatikos sa nangaapi sa taong bayan, sa korapsyon. Very consistent marami siya nasagasaan sa isyu na ganyan. Para sakin wala doubt,” he stated.

More than obtaining swift justice for his murdered sibling, Roy said resolving the case will help end impunity for the crimes against journalists.

"Hindi ako papayag na kabilang lang sa statistics,” he admonished.

“Lahat tayo inaasahan na titigil na ang pagpatay sa journalists."



