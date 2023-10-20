FILE PHOTO - People flock to the Divisoria outdoor market in Manila on December 22, 2022, for some last minute Christmas shopping. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The onset of the northeast monsoon or Amihan has begun in the Philippines, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In a statement, PAGASA said its experts have observed the "gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon and increasing mean sea level pressure."

There were also strong Amihan winds that persisted north of Luzon, it noted, due to the stronger high-pressure system over Siberia.

"These meteorological patterns indicate the onset of the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) season in the country," PAGASA said.

"With these developments, the northeasterly wind flow is expected to become more dominant in the country, bringing cold and dry air. An episode of wind and cold temperature surges may also be expected in the coming months," it added.

Due to the El Niño, the weather agency said the public should expect below-normal rainfall or drier-than-usual conditions, such as dry spells and drought in some areas in the Philippines.

"This may adversely affect the different climate-sensitive sectors such as water resources, agriculture, energy, health, public safety, and other key sectors in the country," the statement read.

PAGASA vowed to continue monitoring the climate conditions during the period.

The state weather bureau earlier said that El Niño, which is expected to last until the first quarter of 2024, might bring dry spells and drought in some areas of the Philippines.

It also warned that the El Niño phenomenon may impact Mindanao the most, due to the relatively higher amount of water being lost during the period.