NEDA sees minimal impact of El Nino this 2023

MANILA — The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) on Saturday downplayed the impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon on the country’s food supply and the economy, saying this would depend on the government’s preparation.

In a chance interview with reporters, NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said the expected drought would have minimal impact on food prices for now.

“Kung makakapag-prepare tayo nang maayos, hindi kami nakakakita ng malaking negative impact dito sa inflation or dito sa economy. Gaya ng sinabi namin dati, lagi naman tayo nagkakaroon ng El Nino… alam na rin ng kababayan natin kung paano sila maghahanda dito,” Edillon said.

“For this year hindi (impact) pero for next year depende sa paghahanda natin. Ang maganda diyan maaga nang binuo yung mga task force on the El Nino, so laging nag-uusap yan yung energy, security,” she added.

Water authorities earlier said they would minimize the allocation of water supply to irrigation to prioritize domestic use but the official said this does not have a big impact.

Areas in the Ilocos and the Visayas regions may be affected by inadequate water supply for irrigation, noted the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

“Yung magiging impact niya really depends on how well we prepare for it. Alam naman natin na hindi agad walang magiging tubig pero ngayon pa lang, dapat nagtitipid na tayo sa paggamit ng tubig,” she said.

PAGASA earlier this week officially declared the onset of El Niño because of warmer temperatures at the equatorial Pacific.

Its effects will be felt in the country starting October.

