MANILA — Candidates in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections began wooing voters with posters, jingles, and house-to-house visits as the campaign period officially kicked off on Thursday ahead of the Oct. 30 vote.

In Manila, the supporters of some candidates plastered the walls of houses with campaign materials before dawn.

“Inutos naman yan ng Comelec na October 19, pwede na kaming magkabit ng tarpaulin, 12 midnight,” said Babylyn Paglingayen, the mother of a candidate running for SK Kagawad

"Bago po kami maglagay ng tarp, unang-una sa may-ari ng bahay nagpaalam po kami," said Michael de Castro, whose uncle is running for kagawad.

"Ang ginagampanan po natin talaga diyan baguhin ang sistema ng lugar namin," he added.

Wilfredo Payumo, a friend of a candidate for barangay captain, said he and other supporters prepared jingles and would go around neighborhoods later in the day to campaign for their bet.

The 10-day campaign period will end on Oct. 28. Campaigning was banned before this window.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said at least 200 candidates accused of premature campaigning were at risk of facing possible disqualification.

The Comelec said campaign materials should be posted only at designated common poster areas and should not exceed 2 by 3 feet.

It said it would remove illegal campaign materials on Oct. 20 and 27.

The poll body prohibited the distribution of t-shirts, ballers, bags, sun visors, hats/caps, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, ballpens, fans, candies and other items of value to voters. It also banned the distribution of food and drinks during and after a meeting or campaign sortie.

Some 1.4 million aspirants filed their candidacies for the BSKE.

— With a report from Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News