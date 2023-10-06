Comelec files disqualification cases vs 5 candidates for vote-buying

MANILA — Five candidates for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) face possible disqualification for alleged vote-buying.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Committee on Kontra Bigay filed petitions against a candidate for village chief in Samar, Quezon Province, Maguindanao Del Norte, and Marikina. One candidate for village councilor in Marikina was also included.

“Inuna namin ‘yung mga disqualification case para nang sa gayon kung talagang mapatunayan na sila ay disqualified talaga, hindi na sila mabobotohan ng ating mga botante,” Rafael Olaño, Comelec Deputy Executive Director for Operations, said.

According to Olaño, a village chief candidate in Quezon Province was allowed by the local government unit to participate in a relief distribution event and declared that he was running.

In Samar, a candidate sponsored the food of some officials in a resort, while in Marikina, two candidates gave P1,500 to residents.

“Lahat po ito ay may mga complaints galing sa mga botante, mga tao doon sa lugar. So vinerify po namin ito at inevaluate kung talagang mayroon ngang ground na posibleng ma-filan sila ng disqualification case,” Olaño explained.

Comelec has sent a copy of the petitions to the respondents who have five days to respond.

On Monday, cases will be raffled to a division. With or without the reply of a respondent, the hearings will proceed to determine if there is basis to disqualify the candidate.

“Mayroon pong nakalagay doon na petition with motion to suspend proclamation ad cautelam. Ibig pong sabihin nun, halimbawa po pending pa ang case nung magkaroon ng election at nanalo yung respondent dito sa kaso, so ipapa-suspend muna ang kanilang proclamation. They will not be proclaimed until ma-decide ang kaso against them,” Olaño said.

There are 41 more petitions regarding vote-buying to be filed, but Olaño expects more reports to come in.

Commissioner Ernesto Maceda, Jr., Commissioner-in-Charge of the Committee, emphasized the seriousness of the Comelec in going after vote buying and selling.

Maceda stepped down as chairman of the Committee because he is part of the division and the en banc that will hear the cases. Comelec Executive Director Teopisto Elnas, Jr. will take over the position.

“Itong aming pagsampa ng limang kaso ay paunang bugso pa lamang ito , we’re expecting and we are preparing for the filing of the necessary cases in the days and weeks to come,” Maceda said.

He also warned local government officials from favoring candidates, “Yung naman hong mga local officials din mismo kung pasaway sila na ganyan, titignan din ho namin kung papaano namin, pag-aaralan namin kung paano sila mapagsasabihan o magagawan ho ng kaukulang aksyon.”