President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives his keynote speech during the Philippine Coast Guard's 121st anniversary on Oct. 19, 2022. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday assured the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) that his administration would back “efforts and initiatives to modernize” the maritime agency to ensure the “better delivery of service to the nation.”

Marcos gave the statement in his keynote speech during the PCG’s 121st anniversary.

“As you fulfil your duty, know very well that you will never sail as a lone body in these unsettling waters,” he said.

“As your leader, I assure you that this administration will always be behind you, supportive of your efforts and initiatives to modernize the PCG which will redound to better delivery of service to the nation,” he added.

Marcos underscored the PCG’s key role in “the government’s law enforcement initiatives” as they serve in “the frontline in the defense of our maritime territory, in defense of our economic zones, in defense of our base lines.”

“Although this may not have been originally part of the mission of the PCG you have nonetheless been performing that mission with honor, with skill, with dedication… and the rest of the government counts on you to continue that good work."

The President urged the PCG to continue its “dedication and persistence… and move full throttle towards the realization of your vision to be a world-class guardian of the sea.”

“With the brave men and women of the PCG guarding our shores, I am confident that we will be able to steer our nation in a direction towards safer shores… to a better , brighter and more prosperous future,” he said.

In May 2022, the PCG deployed 5 ships and air assets to install “sovereign markers” or buoys on 4 areas in the Kalayaan Island Group, said Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua was also deployed to support the re-supply mission for Philippines troops on Ayungin Shoal, he noted.

“The President has guaranteed that not a square inch of Philippine territory will be abandoned to another nation,” Abu said.

“Rest assured that the Philippine Coast Guard is committed to the country's position in ensuring territorial integrity,” he added.

Abu stressed that the PCG is “also seriously committed to promoting maritime safety.”

“In 2021, the Coast Guard rescued more than 300 individuals from vessel collisions and fire onboard incidents,” said Abu.

“Our brave rescuers also risked their lives to assist 5,000 individuals during various search and rescue operations at sea and on land."

The PCG chief also said he expects to have a total of 24,500 personnel by December, when newly commissioned officers and enlisted lersonnel are expected to complete their training.

