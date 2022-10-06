In this photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022, fisherman Christopher de Vera (C, in green shirt) supervises the loading of ice and provisions to their fishing "mother" boat in the village of Cato, Infanta town, Pangasinan province, as he and his crew prepare to leave for a fishing expedition to the South China Sea. The Scarborough Shoal fishing ground, tapped by generations of Filipino fishermen, is one of many potential flashpoints for military conflict over the South China Sea. Ted Aljibe, AFP



MANILA — More Filipinos fishermen are venturing to Bajo de Masinloc despite the continued presence of Chinese maritime forces, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday.

The PCG shared photos of Filipino fishing boats in the waters off Zambales province, taken during its maritime patrol operations.

Some 20 boats were spotted in the area, the PCG said.

This photo taken on October 6, 2022 shows Filipino fishing boats in Bajo de Masinloc off Zambales province. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo said the PCG would continue to deploy assets and personnel to waters within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Balilo urged more Filipino fishermen to cast their nets in Bajo de Masinloc, also called Scarborough Shoal, stressing that the PCG has been intensifying maritime operations in the area.

The BRP Gabriela Silang and BRP Suluan are in Bajo de Masinloc to protect Filipino fishermen.

But the PCG also reported 4 Chinese Coast Guard vessels in the area during its patrol.

In 2021, the Department of Foreign Affairs protested the "shadowing, blocking, dangerous maneuver and radio challenges" by the Chinese Coast Guard against PCG vessels conducting patrols and training exercises in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

China snatched control of the small ring of reefs from the Philippines in 2012. The fishing ground, tapped by generations of Filipinos, is one of many potential flashpoints for military conflict over the South China Sea.

China and Taiwan both claim sovereignty over almost the entire sea, while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have competing claims to parts of it.

Trillions of dollars worth of ship-borne trade passes through the waterway annually and naval vessels from the United States and Western allies sail through it regularly.

Of all the claimants, China has in recent years forced its stance most aggressively. Hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels prowl the waters, swarming reefs, harassing and attacking fishing and other boats, and interfering in oil and gas exploration, and scientific research.

China often invokes the so-called 9-dash line, a vague delineation based on maps from the 1940s, to justify its claims over the South China Sea.

The Philippines brought a case before an international court disputing China's stance. The tribunal ruled in 2016 that Beijing's claims have no legal basis. China has since ignored the ruling.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has pledged to uphold the court decision and insisted he would not let China trample on Manila's maritime rights.

— Reports from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse