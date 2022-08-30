MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard will conduct a joint search and rescue exercise (SAREX) this weekend to enhance the maritime interoperability of the two countries.

The USCG Cutter Midgett (WMSL-575) docked in the vicinity waters off Manila Bay on Tuesday to kick off the exercise.

PCG Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Charlie Rances and US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson welcomed the USCG officers and crew at the Eva Macapagal Terminal in Port Area, Manila. The USCG contingent was led by Captain Willie Carmichael.

"There is no stronger reflection of our bilateral alliance than the visits and exchanges between our uniformed services," Carlson said.

The ambassador noted that USCG vessels typically visit the Philippines once or twice a year. Other embassy initiatives include "exchanging ideas during our bilateral strategic dialogues to training vessel operators in best practices," she added.

"The collaborative efforts of the USCG and PCG strengthen our nations’ maritime partnership," Carlson said.

The Philippine Coast Guard welcomes United States Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL-757) in vicinity waters off Manila Bay on Tuesday. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News The Philippine Coast Guard welcomes United States Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL-757) in vicinity waters off Manila Bay on Tuesday. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"We are extremely excited to be here today on deployment, and interacting and having engagements with one of our strongest and most respected partners in the Indo-Pacific," Carmichael added.

Around 250 personnel from the USCG and 150 personnel from the PCG will participate in the SAREX, which will be held either off the coast of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro, or in the West Philippine Sea near Zambales, from Sept. 2 to 3.

Rances said that the event would focus on search and rescue operations, including communication exercises, maneuvering, technical demonstrations, flight operations, small boat operations, medical assistance, and resolution.

"Due to climate change and our archipelagic nature, our country is prone to maritime accidents, thus, we are striving to make efforts to minimize loss of lives at sea and to prevent sea mishaps," Rances said.

"This exercise is mainly focused on SAR, which is one of the mandates of the PCG. There’s no other purpose for this. This is in line with the MOA (memorandum of agreement) that the government of the US and the PH have signed in 2021."

Commodore Armand Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said the exercise would not be a show of force against China amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea, explaining that the SAREX is part of the "humanitarian function" of the PCG.

"There’s nothing to worry about this exercise because this is SAR, this is humanitarian function of the PCG. Wala tayong pinag-uusapang sigalot dito… Maisasantabi natin lahat ng bagay, kahit US at China nag-eexercise ‘yan e," he said.

(We're not talking about disputes here. We can set aside all things, even US and China conduct exercises there.)

The PCG and USCG conducted the same exercise in 2019 and 2020. The PCG also held similar drills with China, Japan, and Indonesia.

RELATED VIDEO