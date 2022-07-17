The Philippine Marine Corps and US Marine Corps take part in the first part of the Marine Aviation Support Activity 2022 in June 2022 in the Philippines. Handout from the Philippine Marine Corps.

MANILA — Military forces of the Philippines and United States are set to embark on a series of trainings this week.

In a statement Sunday, the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) said it will be joining the second part of this year's Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) with the US Marine Corps (USMC), to be held in Zambales and Taguig City on July 18-22.

Activities include helicopter rope suspension training and aeromedical evacuation training.

B/Gen. Raul Jesus Caldez, acting commandant of the PMC and Exercise Director of MASA 2022, said that everything is set for the bilateral exercise.

Caldez said that through the activity, the PMC aand USMC are expected to execute and refine their tactics, techniques, and procedures for interoperability.

MASA 2022 assistant training director Col. Gregorio Hernandez Jr. will be supervising the event and directing the demonstration of PMC’s aviation capabilities, the military said.

The first part of the MASA 2022 was held on June 6-16 in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte and Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

It focused on capacity enhancement training to develop the capabilities of the PMC with the Philippine Navy and Air Force assets as part of the national maneuver amphibious force.

The Philippines and US forces underwent trainings on Combined and Joint Forward Arming and Refueling, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration, and Unmanned Aviation Systems.

The Philippines and US have a mutual defense treaty signed in 1951. The two countries' armed forces hold a number of joint exercises and trainings, including the Balikatan.

