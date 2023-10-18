Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Some candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) are allegedly using government resources for their campaign, a poll watchdog said on Tuesday.

Lente or the Legal Network for Truthful Elections said barangay officials in a Bangsamoro city supposedly held child immunization programs inside their houses.

The officials also donated educational materials and constructed temporary shelters that would eventually be converted into daycare centers, Lente said a day before the BSKE campaign period.

In another city in South Cotabato, Lente alleged local officials offered free circumcision, X-ray and HIV testing to promote their supported candidates.

Scholarship grants were also reportedly given to beneficiaries who were required to show their voter’s ID.

“This political culture significantly erodes the foundations of electoral integrity and fair electoral competition as it distorts the political landscape to the benefit of the incumbent candidate,” Lente Executive Director Ona Caritos said in the statement.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) noted that the Omnibus Election Code bans the use of public funds for an election campaign.



"In fact po lahat ng social services na ipagkakaloob even ng local government units at lalong-lalo na ng national government, kinakailangan may pagsang-ayon muna ang Commission on Elections,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said.

"Kung ‘yun namang proyekto ay regular na ginagawa ng barangay...at hindi ngayon lang naisip ni Kapitan na kasalukuyan din namang tumatakbo, yun po ay pinapayagan. Tuloy-tuloy lang po yun, hindi kinakailangang humingi ng exemption sa Comelec,” he added.

The improper use of public funds is an election offense punishable with one to six years imprisonment, perpetual disqualification from holding public office, and deprivation of the right to vote.

Several government officials, including mayors, vice governors, and governors, have been disqualified for this offense, Garcia said.

DISQUALIFICATION CASES

Garcia said the Comelec would pursue around 30 disqualification cases due to premature campaigning.

“Puwede po namin i-suspend [ang mga kandidato] kahit na sila ay nanalo kung sila ay may pending case sa Comelec,” he said.

He also warned candidates against engaging in vote-buying, saying “Sa batas, hindi po pinag-uusapan kung magkano ang halaga, maliit o malaki. Kahit nga po pangako lamang, yan po ay punishable, yan po ay vote buying."

"Pinapangakuan mo ang mga constituents mo na bibigyan mo lahat ng trabaho, gagawin mong casual ng barangay, yan po ay vote buying,” he said.

He encouraged the public to contact Comelec through its social media accounts and hotlines to report irregularities.