Election posters adorn an overpass ramp in Quezon City on May 5, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said it would prohibit the distribution of ballers, shirts, umbrellas, and other campaign paraphernalia with a candidate's name and logo during the upcoming local polls, as this could be considered vote-buying.

Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said that based on the Omnibus Election Code, only the following would be allowed as campaign or election propaganda in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

leaflets or flyers not exceeding the standard size of 8.5 by 14 inches

posters or tarpaulins not bigger than 2 feet by 3 feet

banners or streamers not bigger than 3 feet by 8 feet

"Any other kind of campaign paraphernalia... katulad ng t-shirts, ball caps, baller bands at iba pa ay maaaring pumasok doon sa sinasabi ng Section 2618 ng Omnibus Election Code," Laudiangco said in a televised briefing.

"Iyong pamimigay ng anumang bagay na may halaga, anything of value... maaaring ma-consider na isang pamamaraan po ng pamimili ng boto," he added.

If candidates want to distribute election paraphernalia prohibited by the Omnibus Election Code, they should seek special permission from the Comelec, Laudiangco said.

Supporters distributing campaign paraphernalia are covered by the law, he noted.

"Hindi lamang kandidato ang maaaring may liability pagdating sa premature campaigning, paglabag sa campaign materials, paglabag sa vote-buying or vote-selling law pati ang mga taong gumagawa patungkol dito kahit man ikaw ay supporter, hindi supporter, or kahit sino ka man, basta gumawa ka ng ganiyan puwede pong maging liable sa mga batas [na] nabanggit," he said.

If a complaint is filed, he said Comelec could conduct a preliminary investigation and a criminal offense might be filed against the respondent at a Regional Trial Court.

"Kapag diyan sa preliminary investigation napatunayan po na may probable cause ka, na ang elemento ng vote-buying at vote-selling ay lumapat doon sa ginawa mo iyan ay magbubunsod ng rekomendasyon para magsampa ng isang criminal information for an election offense," he said.

"Kapag ito ay inaprubahan ng Comelec en banc agad-agad po ay magsasagawa kami ng filing ng criminal information for election offense," he added.

The election period began on August 28, which was also the first day of filing of certificates of candidacy (COC).

COCs can be submitted until September 2.

An individual will be considered a candidate the moment he or files a COC, and would only be allowed to campaign from October 19 to 28.

An election gun ban, meanwhile, will be in effect until November 29.

Election day is on October 30, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for the cities of Muntinlupa and Naga, where early voting for senior citizens, pregnant, persons with disability, and indigenous people will be done from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.