Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia, along with COMELEC Commissioners presents to the media the process of printing and organizing of official manual ballots, official forms and other materials to be used for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the National Printing Office in Diliman, Quezon City on September 21, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman George Garcia hopes for a higher voter turnout for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) as compared to that of 2018, with election day on October 30 being declared as a special non-working holiday.

“Kapag mahaba-haba ang bakasyunan, uuwi ‘yung ating mga kababayan sa bawat probinsya nila, sisiguraduhin na makakaboto sila at baka po mas mataas pa nung 2018 ang atin pong voter turnout. Tayo po kasi ay nag-aambisyon na mahigitan ang nangyari nung 2018. Kung mga 70 percent ‘yan sana man lang mga 75 percent itong darating na Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections,” Garcia said.

Spending limit

With campaign period just days away, the poll chief also reminded candidates of the spending limit of P5 per registered voter.

Campaign period is from October 19 to 28.

He also reiterated that candidates should not distribute ballers, t-shirts, caps, fans, ballpens and other campaign paraphernalia. Only tarpaulins and streamers that follow the required measurement are allowed.

Supporters are not encouraged to wear t-shirts or paraphernalia from their candidates.

“Marami na po kasing strategy, style style na ginagawa pagsusuotin yung mga supo-supporters kuno eh pero sa bandang huli po we will always, tandaan niyo po ito, walang makakapigil sa COMELEC na lagi naming ikarga ‘yang obligasyon na ‘yan o responsibilidad na ‘yan sa kandidato,” Garcia pointed out.

“So kung ako ‘yung supporter iwasan niyo na lang po na magsuot ng ganyan kasi baka ‘yung kandidato niyo pa na minamahal ninyo ang makasuhan po ng Commission on Elections. Sayang naman po dito pa kayo madidisqualify sa panahon na meron tayong, o iilang araw na lang at election na,” he added.

Even private individuals who will put up posters in their houses have regulations to follow.

“Kung meron mang posters, limited lang sa 2x3. Kahit po yan ay nasa private property dapat nakalimit lang po ‘yung size niyan hindi mas malaki sa bahay ang inilalagay po nila na mga posters. Patatanggal po namin yan. Wag niyo pong sasabihin sa’min na private property ‘yan at therefore protektado ng private ownership rights. Tama po ‘yun, ‘yun pong may-ari protektado po ‘yan pero kayo bilang kandidato susulatan namin kayo upang ipatanggal yang mga posters na ‘yan na pagkakalalaki at wala po sa size requirement na pine-prescribe po ng ating patakaran.”

Comelec, LENTE push for KatutuVote

To ensure that Indigenous Peoples are able to exercise their vote, Comelec inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) for the project “KatutuVote.”

Through this, Indigenous Peoples from different parts of the country will be given information regarding the voting process and their rights as citizens of the country.

“Napaka-importante sa liderato ng Comelec ang tinatawag nating vulnerable sectors, more particluarly yung IP votes, yung ‘katutuvote.’ Napaka-importante po sa amin dahil diyan ipinapakita ang puso at konsensya ng Commission on Elections. Diyan po namin maipaparamdam sa lahat na walang iiwanan lalo kung pag-uusapan ang karapatan ng bawat isa na bumoto para sa ating Saligang Batas,” Garcia said.

“It is when people are vulnerable that we should rise to help them,” Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, the Commissioner-in-Charge of the Vulnerable Sectors Office said.

“They need specialized voter education dahil iba ang dialect nila. Minsan kailangan ipaintindi sa kanila, makarating sa kanila, na hindi sila dapat mahiyang bumoto.”

“I-momonitor natin turnout. Dito maa-assess if nabigyan sila ng kumpiyansang pumunta sa accessible voting center at exclusive separate voting center,” Ferolino added.

LENTE Executive Director Rona Ann Caritos praised Comelec for the partnership which started in 2016. She committed to support the poll body even if it goes beyond the MOA and the mandate of LENTE.

She said Indigenous Peoples are usually harassed during elections such as being threatened to sell their votes, or being brought by a certain candidate to the polling place or “hakot.”

LENTE hopes to give recommendations to Comelec on how to improve the advocacy.

From 500,000 in 2018, the number of Indigenous Peoples who are registered voters has increased to 809,000.