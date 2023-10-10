Residents of Brgy. Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City cast their votes at the Mines Elementary School in Brgy. Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City on May 9, 2022, election day. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News



President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared October 30 a non-working day in the Philippines to allow Filipinos to cast their votes in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

“It is imperative that the people be given the full opportunity to participate in the said elections and exercise their right of suffrage,” the President stated under Proclamation No. 359, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on October 9.

The Supreme Court has greenlighted the Commission on Elections to push through with the conduct of the barangay and SK polls scheduled on October 30, 2023, as previously provided for under Republic Act No. 11935.

The election period began on August 28, which was also the first day of filing of certificates of candidacy (COC).

An individual will be considered a candidate the moment he or she files a COC, and would only be allowed to campaign from October 19 to 28.

Comelec has placed 242 barangays in the "red category" ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). This means security in these areas is closely monitored.