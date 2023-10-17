QCPD reinstates cop who stopped Commonwealth traffic for VIP

Passengers wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City in 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Quezon City Police District has reinstated the police officer caught in a viral video stopping traffic along Commonwealth Avenue for an unidentified VIP, Mayor Joy Belmonte said Tuesday.

In a statement, Belmonte thanked Police B.Gen. Rederico Maranan, QCPD director, for reinstating Police Executive MSgt. Verdo Pantollano, who had been sacked after the incident earlier this month.

Belmonte had been urging Maranan since last week to reinstate the relieved cop after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority clarified that "interrupting traffic flow as a courtesy to VIPs is normal practice."

Belmonte said she felt "injustice was committed" against the police officer after he was relieved "for simply doing his job."

"We promote fairness and justice in our city and ensure that no one will bear the burden for something that is not their fault," she said.

'No coordination with City DPOS'

In an ambush interview on Monday, Belmonte defended Pantollano as she called for his reinstatement.

Belmonte said she believes the cop only mentioned a "VIP" but not Vice President Sara Duterte, whose office was quick to clarify that the vice president had nothing to do with the incident.

Belmonte said Monday that the QCPD usually coordinates with the city government's Department of Public Order and Safety during operations.

But she said the city is clueless about the VIP who disrupted Commonwealth traffic.

—with a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News