MANILA — The Quezon City Police District on Friday apologized to Vice President Sara Duterte over false information that associated her with the recent closure of a portion of Commonwealth Avenue.

"The QCPD would like to clarify that the recent traffic management operation was not, in any manner, related to politics," QCPD Director PBGen. Redrico Maranan said in a statement.

"In particular, we extend our apologies to the Office of the Vice-President for any unintended association with this matter, as the VP was not the subject of the security measures taken during that time," he added.

"We understand the importance of upholding the dignity and reputation of our public officials."

The OVP has denied that Duterte was involved in the disruption of traffic along Commonwealth Avenue that was captured in a video shared Thursday on social media. The name of Duterte was mentioned by the man taking the video.

"The Vice President is in Mindanao for the World Teacher’s Day and other activities. The Vice President did not ask QCPD and will never ask government agencies, including law enforcement bodies, to carry out actions that would inconvenience the public or cause them harm," the OVP said Thursday night.

"The Vice President will always put the interest and welfare of the public over her own personal interest and privileges."

COP 'OVERREACTED' DUE TO 'MISLEADING' INFORMATION

The QCPD Police Station 14 said the incident stemmed from "confusion and lapse in judgement" of its officer manning the traffic at that time, whom it identified as Sgt. Pantallano.

"It appears that our policeman overreacted when he stopped the traffic for a few minutes, because of misleading information he overheard. Accordingly, Sgt. Pantallano mistakenly heard the word VP hence, he decided to clear the traffic as a sign of courtesy and security, where in fact, based on records, VP Sara Duterte has no engagement in that particular area," it said.

The officer has been relieved from his post and is under investigation for administrative liability, police station commander PLtCol May Genio said.

"We assure the public that this incident will not happen again," she added.

The QCPD said traffic management "is an essential part of the security measures we provide for VIPs, including diplomats, elected government officials, state guests, and other personalities whose movements require the utmost security."

"Our commitment remains unwavering in ensuring the safety and security of all individuals under our protection, regardless of their status," Maranan said.