The Bureau of Customs seized P228 million worth of smuggled sugar imported from Thailand on Oct. 17, 2022. Handout photo

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs on Monday seized P228 million worth of smuggled sugar imported from Thailand.

In a statement, the BOC said it inspected 76 containers of refined sugar from Thailand after the the Customs Intelligence, and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) requested an alert order earlier this month.

The shipment arrived at the MICP on Sept. 24 and contained "misdeclared and undeclared" items.

The sacks of sugar were seized after the consignee failed to present an import clearance from the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

On Oct. 10, the consignee attempted to change its name, after the issuance of an alert order, the BOC said.

Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz lauded the BOC's operation, noting that it successfully blocked the attempt to circumvent the law and change the consignment.

Last month, sugar importation made headlines after the previous SRA board authorized the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar, which the Palace said lacked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s approval and was illegal.

The issue prompted legislative probes and the resignation of several members of the SRA.

RELATED VIDEO