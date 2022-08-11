Resolution to import 300,000 MT of sugar 'illegal': Palace

Heads may roll amid unauthorized signature of President Marcos in sugar order

MANILA — The resolution to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar signed on behalf of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. was "illegal" as the leader did not convene any meeting with the Sugar Regulatory Administration, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian signed the resolution on behalf of the President, who also sits as agriculture secretary, but was not authorized to do so.

"The President did not authorize the importation," Cruz-Angeles told reporters in a Palace briefing.

"Importations are a sensitive matter, particularly agricultural importations. Sugar is one such importation which we take great care with. It is a balancing act," the Palace official added.

When clarified whether the resolution was only an importation plan, Cruz-Angeles answered in the affirmative.

"It was a directive actually. It was verbally issued so that the President can make a determination later on whether or not the importation is actually warranted," she said.

Investigation is ongoing to determine whether or not the resolution was approved with "malice or negligence." Cruz-Angeles assured the key officials involved of due process.

"An investigation is ongoing to determine whether any acts that will cause the President to lose trust and confidence in his officials can be found, or if there is malice or negligence involved," she said.

"In such a case, if such findings are made then the only determination left will be how many heads are going to roll."

The SRA’s Sugar Order No. 4, released Wednesday, showed Marcos’ signature authorizing the importation of not more than 300,000 metric tons of sugar to "address the current sugar situation and its increasing prices."

This comes as the price of refined sugar reached over P100 per kilo in some supermarkets, while washed sugar costs around P60/kg to P70/kg amid supply constraints.



