MANILA — The Sugar Regulatory Administration has issued Sugar Order Number 1, classifying all sugar to be produced from September 2022 to August 2023 as category "B" or for domestic market use.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban, new SRA Acting Administrator David Thaddeus Alba and 2 members of the SRA board signed the order.

This comes after a series of Senate and Congress investigations into the controversial sugar order number 4, which ordered the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar.

According to the document, total raw sugar production for the crop year 2022-2023 is expected to be 1.8 million metric tons.

Normally, locally produced sugar is classified into 4 categories: A for US quota sugar, B for domestic sugar, C for reserve sugar, and D for world market sugar.

The document was dated August 26, 2022, but was received only on September 13.

Controversy over sugar Order number 4 prompted the resignation of several members of the previous sugar board.

