Morgan, a dog who waited for the return of his dead owner for a year outside a hospital, is up for adoption. Animal Kingdom Foundation/Facebook

MANILA — A dog who waited for the return of his dead owner outside a Caloocan hospital for over a year is now looking for a new home, an animal rescue organization said.

The senior dog’s owner was confined for COVID-19 and passed away at the Manila Central University Hospital in Caloocan last year, the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) said.

Unaware that his owner was never coming back, the dog stayed outside the hospital.

The AKF received reports that the owner’s family had to tried to take the dog home, but he persistently returned to the area.

“Siguro gano’n lang talaga siya ka-attached sa owner niyang namatay, so he kept on coming back,” said AKF volunteer and social media manager Christian Bondoc.

(Perhaps he was just that attached to his owner, so he kept coming back.)

Guards, doctors, students, and hospital visitors grew fond of the gentle and sociable dog, took turns looking after him, and eventually nicknamed him Morgan after the hospital morgue that he frequented.

Hospital staff chose not to report him to the pound because they knew that Morgan could be euthanized if captured.

A medical sales representative eventually alerted the Animal Kingdom Foundation about Morgan, who it rescued in early October. Its Facebook post about Morgan has racked up some 2,300 likes.

“They were very happy kasi finally someone took notice no’ng dog that has been staying there for so long. They’re happy because finally, he’s going to be given a chance na mahanapan talaga ng family since he already lost his owner,” Bondoc said.

(Actually, they were happy because finally someone took notice of the dog that has been staying there for so long. They’re happy because finally he’s going to be given a chance to find a family since he already lost his owner.)

The AKF brought Morgan to its Capaz, Tarlac facility, where he is recovering from weight loss and getting his vaccines. He will be ready for adoption after he is neutered and rehabilitated, Bondoc said.

The organization has received messages from potential furparents, who it will screen and interview to make sure that they could take care of Morgan’s special needs as a senior dog.

“Itong story ni Morgan is one of many stories that showcases ‘yong loyalty ng mga pets, they really treat their owners as family,” Bondoc said.

(Morgan’s story is one of many stories that showcase the loyalty of pets, they really treat their owners as family.)

“The moment we decide to take a pet, dapat kasama na ro’n ‘yong pag-accept ng responsibility, ‘yong obligation, and lifetime commitment do’n sa buhay ng animal na kinukuha mo,” he said.

(The moment we decide to take a pet, it should come with accepting responsibility, the obligation, and lifetime commitment for the life of the animal you are taking.)

AKF tours around malls with animals who are looking for forever homes.

With many animals left homeless by negligent owners, Bondoc urged the public to consider adopting animals from rescue centers, pounds, and the streets.

“Put into mind that when you’re adopting, you’re changing the life of an animal. You’re giving them a second chance, you’re giving them a family, babaguhin mo completely ‘yong future nila,” Bondoc said.

(Put into mind that when you’re adopting, you’re changing the life of an animal. You’re giving them a second chance, you’re giving them a family, you will completely change their future.)

“You might be surprised din na it would end up na parang ikaw din ‘yong na-rescue in a way,” Bondoc said.

(You might be surprised that it would end up with you also being rescued in a way.)