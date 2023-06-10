MULTIMEDIA

Hope for the Angels Shelter provides loving home for neglected dogs

Text and photos by Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Will you provide food and shelter for 221 neglected dogs?

Since almost six years ago, 53-year old Leah Borbon-Dopelis from Sitio Abuyod in Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City, Rizal, has taken care of abandoned, mistreated, and tortured dogs.

The former canteen owner built her own shelter named “Hope for the Angels Shelter.” This provides hundreds of stray street dogs with the type of unconditional love a mother gives to her offspring.

Every day Leah, along with her nephew and two employees perform the same dog-related duties.

Leah appears tireless in her efforts to ensure that every dog is well-cared for, rising before dawn to purchase ingredients for their dogs' meals at their local market, to preparing porridge and serving it individually to the different cages based on dogs' gender and age, to grooming and bathing.

Since 2017, Leah has supported the canines they rescued in Metro Manila. Her husband and son help, albeit begrudgingly. Despite opposition from her family, Leah was able to persuade her husband to let her to pursue her passion for dogs by making a shelter.

Leah claims she was never a dog enthusiast until desperation prompted her to begin caring for puppies, an experience she describes as "life-changing."

Six years ago, Leah rescued her first dog, Chuchay, from the construction site commissary where her husband is a foreman.

Due to the imminent slaughter of Chuchay by construction employees, Leah began rescuing abused dogs.

“Dahil sa matinding awa ko sa aso ay nagdesisyon ako na simulan ang misyon na sumagip at mag-alaga ng mga asong pinapabayaan,” she says.

Chuchay is one of the hundreds of canines whose names and origins Leah can recall from her shelter. Another one she remembers is Dora. Due to its violent owner, Leah feels sad when she recalls her first encounter with Dora. Leah promised Dora, upon seeing her, that she would be her mother until her last breath: “Sobrang mahal ko ang mga aso. Kahit buksan ang puso ko mahal ko sila.”

Leah draws fortitude and inspiration from her dogs. She believes that these canines return her support and affection. Leah says her dogs have protected her and her family from intruders and illness.

Leah acknowledges that setting up her shelter was challenging because her neighbors wanted to leave the area due to the disruption her dog refuge was causing. Another problem is finances. She says ideally, she would need P7,000 a day to purchase dog food and medicine. To save on money, Leah makes porridge, using money from her budget. Fortunately, the shelter also receives donations from both local and foreign benefactors found through social media.

Leah is aware that her shelter has more shoes to fill, but she will continue to protect and save "man's best friend."

Leah Borbon, owner of the Hope for the Angels Shelter, cuddles sheltered dogs in Sitio Abuyod in Antipolo, Rizal. A fence separates the male and female dogs housed inside the dog shelter to control its population. Hope for the Angels Shelter houses around 200 abandoned and abused dogs adopted by Leah Borbon-Dopelis.