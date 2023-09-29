Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Showing love to rescues in PAWS Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2023 06:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A volunteer feeds and cleans a rescued cat at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) center along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Friday. Some 170 cats and 65 dogs are ready for adoption at the PAWS center ahead of the celebration of World Animal Day in honor of St. Francis of Assisi on October 1. Read More: animals pet rescue rescue animals cat PAWS Philippine Animal Welfare Society PAWS World Animal Day St. Francis of Assisi /sports/09/29/23/petecio-falls-short-vs-chinese-taipei-rival-in-asiad/news/09/29/23/mmda-says-to-check-drains-to-prevent-floods/news/09/29/23/marcos-wants-faster-rollout-of-benefits-to-injured-fallen-uniformed-personnel/business/09/29/23/fake-goods-spiked-pirating-content-declining-ip-office/news/09/29/23/amending-2024-budget-via-small-committee-illegal-makabayan-bloc