Showing love to rescues in PAWS

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A volunteer feeds and cleans a rescued cat at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) center along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Friday. Some 170 cats and 65 dogs are ready for adoption at the PAWS center ahead of the celebration of World Animal Day in honor of St. Francis of Assisi on October 1.