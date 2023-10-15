Mandatory repatriation from Gaza City as DFA raises Alert Level 4

People react at the site of an Israeli rocket attack in Al-Shati refugee camp in the west of Gaza City on Oct. 14, 2023. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday declared Alert Level 4 over Gaza which means evacuation is mandatory for Filipinos there.

The raising of the alert level in Gaza City to 4 comes as Israel prepares for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza, a blockaded and militarized Palestinian territory.

"Ibig sabihin ng mandatory hindi 'yung pupuntahan namin kayo tapos hahatakin lumabas. Pero sinasabihan na namin sa inyo lumikas na kayo. At kung maiwan kayo we can’t stop you, we cannot prevent it," DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(Mandatory does not mean that we will go to you and then drag you out. But we are telling you to evacuate. And if you are left we can't stop you, we cannot prevent it.)

"Nasa inyo na 'yan kung may mangyari sa inyo. Kasi gegerahin na sila ng Israel," he added.

(It's up to you if something happens to you. Because Israel will attack them.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

De Vega said the Philippine government would not be able to assist Filipinos in Gaza City if the situation worsens further.

He said that more than 100 Filipinos are already in southern Gaza waiting to cross into Egypt.

"We're ready pero walang makapasok o makalabas pa sa Gaza," he also said. He said once the crossing opens, government officials will bring the Filipinos to Cairo and then back to the Philippines.

Over a million people in the northern part of the crowded enclave have been ordered to flee ahead of the expected assault, an exodus that aid groups said would set off a humanitarian disaster.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

FIRST BATCH OF REPATRIATION

Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is moving to repatriate over 8 Filipinos from Tel Aviv, which was also attacked by Hamas militants in recent days.

De Vega said the Filipinos — some of whom lost their jobs partly due to the conflict — are expected to arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday, October 17.

At least 22 of the over 30,000 Filipinos currently in Israel have expressed their intention to go back to the Philippines, De Vega previously said.

At least 3 Filipinos have been killed in the conflict, while 3 remain missing.

Filipinos in Israel may get in touch with the embassy in Tel Aviv through +972-544-661-188 for assistance.

Those in Gaza may reach the embassy in Jordan through +962-779-077-775.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse